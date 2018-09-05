The Adil Hussain and Ekavali Khanna-led What Will People Say has been declared Norway’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Oscars 2019.

“When we were shooting the film, we knew we are making a very compelling film but had no idea that it will receive such abundant love across the globe, and the official selection from Norway is such an honour. We have our fingers crossed for the nomination,” Khanna said.

Hussain broke the news on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

“Our film What Will People Say is just been declared as the Norwegian official entry into Oscar 2019. Big Congratulations to Iram Haq, Maria Mozhdah, Ekavali Khanna and cast and Crew members!

“We hope that our film will finally be one of the films to be Nominated in Foreign Film Category at the Oscars in 2019,” he wrote.

In August, Hussain won the Best Actor award at the Amanda Award or the Norwegian National Awards — the Scandinavian country’s top national film honour — and he dedicated it to Goalpara in Assam, his hometown.

Directed by Iram Haq, What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and is about how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with their teenage daughter’s relationship with a boy in Norway.