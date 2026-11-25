Parvathy Thiruvothu discusses ADHD, career evolution, and breaking societal norms
Dubai: Parvathy Thiruvothu has revealed that she has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), speaking about how she approaches time, work and everyday life.
In an interview with television presenter Ranjini Haridas on her YouTube channel, the 38-year-old actor discussed her busy professional schedule, which has taken her between the UK, Hyderabad and Palakkad.
Speaking about her approach to work, Parvathy said she had decided to take on new challenges and push herself like never before.
The Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar actor also opened up about her ADHD diagnosis, while making it clear that she did not want to make a big issue of it.
"I have ADHD, and I don't want to make a big deal of it. Time is not a big deal for me. If I want to stretch it, I will. Time is elastic. That doesn't mean I'll lose sleep. I'll find my sleep," she said.
Parvathy also spoke about learning to take risks and not allowing the fear of failure to stop her from trying new things.
"You're not going to die, okay? So, you might as well check this out. We may fail, but we will fail gloriously," she said, encouraging herself to embrace unfamiliar experiences.
The actor also discussed how her routine after film shoots has changed. She recalled that she previously preferred to return home and avoid socializing after completing a project.
"Earlier, everything was in rigid boxes. When I came back after a film shoot, I wouldn't talk to anyone. That worked for Parvathy. She learned a lot. Now, when I come back, I will party," she said.
Parvathy began her acting career in 2006 with the Malayalam film Out of Syllabus and gradually established herself as one of the most acclaimed performers in South Indian cinema. She gained wider recognition with films such as Poo, Maryan, Bangalore Days, Ennu Ninte Moideen and Charlie.
Her performance as a nurse in the 2017 Malayalam film Take Off earned her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards. She also won Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress for Charlie and Take Off, along with several Filmfare Awards South.
Other notable performances include Uyare, in which she played an acid attack survivor, the medical thriller Virus, Puzhu, Ullozhukku and the Tamil period drama Thangalaan. She also made her Hindi film debut opposite Irrfan Khan in Qarib Qarib Singlle.
Her more recent screen appearances include Her and Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar. Beyond acting, Parvathy is known for speaking openly about gender equality and working conditions in the film industry. She was among the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organization that advocates for the rights and safety of women working in Malayalam cinema.