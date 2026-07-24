The band released their song for DreamWorks film, A Forgotten Island
BINI fans are very happy right now, and for good reason.
The P-pop band has officially made its mark on the big screen, with the full version of A Parallel World now released as part of the soundtrack for DreamWorks’ Forgotten Island. It's not an exaggeration to say that the song is a burst of sunshine and quite a bop. The lyrics brim with love and hope, and the chorus echoes: You and I, ride the tide together."
For fans, hearing BINI’s voices travel into a story that will reach audiences around the world is a moment of pure pride.
“It takes you to a whole different world. It's such a proud moment knowing their voices get to be a part of a story that will reach more people,” a fan had tweeted.
Another fan wrote, "Aiah was right when she said that they resonated with this song because of everything they’ve gone through. it’s about finding hope through uncertainty and choosing to keep moving forward despite the challenges. this song is really for BINI—a celebration of friendship and the sisterhood that has carried them through every high and low."
DreamWorks had teased the song on social media on Monday, July 20, inviting fans to “ride the tide together” ahead of its release.
The eight-member group is heading to Japan this August for Summer Sonic 2026, one of the country’s biggest international music festivals, which will take place simultaneously in Osaka and Tokyo from August 14 to 16.
BINI will perform on the Mountain Stage, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Blackpink’s Jennie, David Byrne, Jamiroquai, Kodaline and Suede.
On Friday, August 14, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Maloi, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena will bring their biggest P-pop hits to the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park in Osaka.
The group will then head to Tokyo on Sunday, August 16, where it will showcase Filipino music to festivalgoers at ZOZO Marine Stadium and Makuhari Messe.
The Japan performances come after BINI recently rocked Cebu as the maiden act to perform at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena during the “Signals” World Tour - Cebu.
The group is also set to take the “Signals” World Tour to North America.
From a brand-new soundtrack release to some of the world’s biggest festival stages, BINI is giving fans plenty to celebrate — and its global journey is only getting bigger.