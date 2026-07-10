7 upcoming Dubai and Abu Dhabi concerts to book now: Atif Aslam, Lucky Ali and more

The UAE's concert calendar is heating up—secure your tickets now
From joyful singalongs and Bollywood favourites to indie soul, South Indian fusion and pop-rock anthems, the UAE's concert calendar is packed over the next few months. So, you're in the mood to relive your college playlist, or dance to Michael Jackson classics or catch one of Ireland's biggest bands, these shows are worth adding to your diary now.
Few singers can make an arena fall silent one moment and have thousands singing along the next quite like Atif Aslam. The Pakistani star returns to Abu Dhabi with a setlist expected to feature the emotional ballads and chart-toppers that have made him one of South Asia's most beloved voices.
When: July 18, 2026. Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 9pm.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
If you've ever wished you could experience Michael Jackson's biggest hits live, this is your chance. Brazilian performer Rodrigo Teaser, widely regarded as one of the world's top Michael Jackson tribute artists, brings his acclaimed Michael Lives Forever production to Dubai.
You can expect some choreography, dazzling costumes, a live band, dancers and classics including Billie Jean, Beat It, Thriller and Smooth Criminal. Having worked with several of Jackson's original collaborators, Teaser delivers a tribute that fans around the world have embraced.
When: July 18, 2026, 8.30pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
Looking for something beyond the usual arena concert? Indie Soulfest promises a more intimate musical experience inspired by the spirit of traditional mehfils and baithaks.
This year's line-up pairs Bismil's deeply emotional songwriting with Indian Ocean's signature blend of folk, classical, jazz and rock. Expect an evening filled with meaningful lyrics, rich instrumentation and music designed to linger long after the final note.
When: July 26, 2026. Doors open 7pm; show starts 8pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
Can't decide what genre you're in the mood for? The Medley Show brings together multiple performers for an evening packed with live music and high-energy entertainment.
The line-up features Shamma Hamdan, Mohamed Al Shehi, Alaa Al Hendi, Daffy and DJ Al Mureb, promising a lively mix of performances that should keep the crowd on its feet throughout the night.
When: July 31, 2026. Doors open 7.30pm; show starts 8.30pm.
Where: Dubai World Trade Centre, Exhibition Hall 8.
Three celebrated names. One spectacular concert.
Thaalam Beats celebrates the diversity of South Indian music, bringing together playback favourite Benny Dayal, legendary singer Usha Uthup and Thaikkudam Bridge. From Malayalam and Tamil classics to contemporary hits and folk-inspired fusion, expect a vibrant celebration of rhythm, culture and nostalgia.
When: August 15, 2026, 8pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
There are few songs as instantly recognisable as O Sanam, and Lucky Ali's soulful voice continues to resonate across generations.
The singer returns to Dubai for what promises to be an emotional evening featuring beloved tracks such as Safarnama, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and many more. Whether you've been listening since the 1990s or discovered his music more recently, this concert is likely to become one of the season's standout events.
When: August 16, 2026, 8pm.
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
Fans of '90s and early 2000s pop-rock are in for a treat as The Corrs make their UAE return for one night only.
Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim Corr will bring their trademark harmonies and Celtic-inspired sound to Yas Island, performing timeless favourites including Breathless, Runaway, What Can I Do and Dreams. Following sold-out tours around the world, the family band promises an evening full of nostalgia and polished live musicianship.
When: September 27, 2026.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.