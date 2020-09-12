Here are the films in the running

A statue of a lion is silhouetted against the sky the day before the award ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 11, 2020. Image Credit: REUTERS

Venice: The Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice film festival that wraps up Saturday, will be awarded to one film among 18 contenders from across the globe.

Here are the films in the running:

'Le Sorelle Macaluso' (The Macaluso Sisters): Italy

The story of five sisters in Palermo seen at various points in their lives and culminating in a family funeral in Emma Dante's film.

'The World to Come': US

In Mona Fastwold's upstate 19th century New York, Abigail (Katherine Waterston) tends a farm with her husband (Casey Affleck) but falls in love with a female neighbour.

'Nuevo Orden' (New Order): Mexico/France

A dystopian film from Michel Franco depicts social and economic disparity in Mexico, starting with a well-to-do family wedding and ending in a coup d'etat.

'Amants' (Lovers): France

Nicole Garcia's film tells the story of Lisa and Simon, lovers who paths cross again three years after Simon fled Paris.

'Laila in Haifa': Israel/France

Five women's stories interweave in the course of one night at a Haifa club. As one of the few spaces where Israelis and Palestinians can mingle, director Amos Gitai turns the venue itself into a protagonist.

'Dorogie Tovarischi!' (Dear Comrades!): Russia

Based on the true story of a 1962 labour strike in Novocherkassk, USSR, in which 26 protesters were shot by Soviet troops. Andrei Konchalosky's film retells events kept secret until the 1990s.

'Spy No Tsuma' (Wife of a Spy): Japan

Against the backdrop of a looming World War II and the invasion of Manchuria, a wife's love is tested and her Kobe merchant husband struggles with loyalty and betrayal in Kiyoshi Kurosawa's film.

'Khorshid' (Sun Children): Iran

Ali and his friends work small jobs and hustle to support their families. Majid Majidi's film explores what happens when Ali learns of an underground treasure.

'Pieces of a Woman': Canada/Hungary

Martha and Sean (Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple whose baby dies after a home birth. Director Kornel Mundruczo shows how grieving Martha navigates her relationships with her husband and mother (Ellen Burstyn), while facing the midwife (Molly Parker) in court.

'Miss Marx': Italy/Belgium

Susanna Nicchiarelli tells the story of Eleanor, the youngest daughter of Karl Marx, who battled for the rights of workers and women while dealing with an unhappy love affair.

'Padrenostro': Italy

The life of 10-year-old Valerio is turned upside down when he and his mother witness a terrorist attack against his father in this autobiographical film from director Claudio Noce.

'Notturno': Italy/France/Germany

Shot over three years on the borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon, Gianfranco Rosi's documentary follows people trying to survive despite the violence around them.

'Sniegu Juz Nigby Nie Bedzie' (Never Gonna Snow Again): Poland/Germany

A mysterious masseur from Ukraine, Zhenia becomes a guru for a spiritually barren gated community in this film by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert.

'The Disciple': India

Director Chaitanya Tamhane tells the story of Sharad, chasing his dream of becoming an Indian classical vocalist in the sprawling metropolis of Mumbai.

'Und Morgen die Ganze Welt' (And Tomorrow the Entire World): Germany/France

In Julia von Heinz's film, Luisa and her anti-fascist group question how far they're willing to go to battle hatred after a wave of racist attacks in Germany.

'Quo vadis, Aida?': Bosnia-Herzegovina

Based on true events in 1995 Srebrenica. Aida is a translator working for United Nations peacekeepers. When the Bosnian Serb army invades, she and thousands of others seek safety in the Dutch UN camp in Jasmila Zbanic's film.

'Nomadland': US

Director Chloe Zhao tells the story of Fern (Frances McDormand), who sets off from her impoverished Nevada town in her van to scratch out a living as a modern-day nomad.

'In Between Dying': Azerbaijan/US