Multi-national restaurant aggregator, food delivery mobile app, and website Zomato has confirmed that it will discontinue its delivery services in UAE from November 24.
Users who log in to the app will be directed to the Talabat app instead, Zomato confirmed to Gulf News.
Zomato also confirmed that while some of its employees would lose their jobs, the company would safeguard them with a “generous severance package”.
“As an organisation, we are well-positioned to support our people adequately and are here to enable this transition in the best way possible for their careers,” stated the company.
“The severance package extended includes financial and outplacement support along with due healthcare benefits,” said Zomato.
Alongside the closure of its delivery services, a new ‘discovery platform called Vibe check – styled around Instagram stories will launch later this month, the app confirmed.
“With new features like Vibe check and additional offers via Zomato Pay, we have renewed our focus on restaurant discovery and dining out,” added the statement. Zomato Pay, the feature expected to replace the Zomato food ordering on the app, will allow UAE users to pay using the app in participating restaurants.
“Customers can continue to order from their preferred restaurants on the Talabat app, including many of their Zomato loved brands such as Bikanervala, Puranmal, Filli, Dyar Al Sham, Chicking, Wok Boyz, amongst many others,” stated the company.
Zomato said restaurant partners could also join talabat to grow their businesses while offering their customers the delivery experience talabat brings.