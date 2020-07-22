Cloud Spaces to be the first co-working environment to be opened at a mall across the GCC

Abu Dhabi: The region’s first co-working space at a shopping mall will soon be coming to Abu Dhabi with the announcement of Cloud Spaces, which is set to launch at Yas Mall in August.

“We welcome the addition of Cloud Spaces to Yas Mall, another first-of-its-kind model in the region and a response to the changing needs of Abu Dhabi’s commercial landscape,” said executive director of Retail, Aldar Properties.

“With growing demand for flexible working spaces across the UAE, Cloud Spaces will serve as a hub to support the growth plans of existing tenants and future tenants alike, as well as the wider business community,” he added.

The new co-working space is aiming to attract both local and international businesses and entrepreneurs with a main focus on retail, fashion product design and emerging brands.

Companies and individuals based at the co-working space will also be provided with a range of support similar to that of incubation hubs, including acquiring trade licenses and opening to units, access to consumers for product showcases and mentoring programmes.

“A number of local and international businesses have already signed up, with many more in the pipeline,” said Malak Smejkalova, general manager at Cloud Spaces. “As an office space designed for the future, Cloud Spaces is poised for further expansion in the UAE, the wider region and internationally,” she added.

Businesses and entrepreneurs setting up at Cloud Space will also have a range of flexible membership options, including both monthly or annual plans to suit their own needs.