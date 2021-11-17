Y-Axis team Image Credit: Supplied

Relocating to another country can be a difficult and stressful decision, and one that is fraught with obstacles and challenges. As the largest immigration and visa company in the UAE, Y-Axis aims to remove the stress and strain from the immigration process by assisting clients and successfully navigating them through the often-time-consuming task of obtaining a visa.

Having helped many people realise their overseas aspirations, Y-Axis caters to a diverse clientele and offers a one-stop solution for anyone looking to study, work and live in Canada, Australia, or Germany, and can help with PR visas; study visas; admissions; IELTS coaching; IELTS registration; IELTS slot booking and IELTS test centre.

Established in 1999 by Xavier Augustin, Y-Axis has more than 45 company-owned and managed offices across India, Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE, and Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, with over 1,300 employees serving more than one million customers. “By submitting a Decision Ready Application based on the professional guidance by Y-Axis, clients have a greatly optimised chance of being granted a visa,” explains Clint Mark Khan, Director of the firm. “What sets apart Y-Axis from the rest is the fact that our focus is always on being “uniquely relevant” for our customers”, highlighting the fact that, with Y-Axis, it is the experience that counts.

Y-Axis offers end-to-end services and, while it might predominantly be a visa and immigration company, it is by no means limited to those alone. Instead, it is a complete one-stop-shop for all visa and immigration-related requirements, be it before or after getting a visa. Y-Axis will always ensure that a proper eligibility evaluation is conducted prior to taking up the case. If, following an evaluation, the firm finds that the individual is better suited for immigrating to another country as against the one intended, this will be clearly communicated the same.

A recent strategic partnership was formed between Y-Axis and the British Council as part of Y-Axis’s vision of expanding its value-added services. This new relationship has seen the facility of taking the computer-delivered IELTS at the Y-Axis JLT office, meaning Y-Axis is now not only an IELTS registration centre but an IELTS Test Centre as well. “This step is a new achievement for us and gives customers the opportunity to take the IELTS test on computer at a modern and purpose-built venue conveniently located in Dubai,” Clint embellishes. “At Y-Axis, we realise that there is a lot that goes into getting a person abroad – for work overseas, study abroad, or migrate overseas. It is not just about securing a visa and taking the next flight available.”

As mentioned, Y-Axis is all about the experience it can provide and is a regulated Canadian Immigration consultant and Registered Migration Agent for Australia. What makes the firm stand out from competitors is its attention to detail and its unwavering focus on a client’s needs, meaning it remains uniquely relevant for all its customers. “Unlike certain other visa and immigration companies that keep client participation down to only signing on the dotted line, Y-Axis ensures that every one of our clients is always kept in the loop,” Clint continues. “Timely alerts and updates are provided by our dedicated consultants, and each and every doubt, query and misgiving in the mind of any of our clients is discussed and duly addressed.”

An economy with ambition, the UAE is the ideal place to be located for Y-Axis, with Dubai having a large number of professionals and experienced people with buying power. Being unaffiliated with colleges and completely independent means that all of Y-Axis’s recommendations for study abroad are unbiased. “The biggest challenge that we face in the current scenario is that of battling the widespread misinformation,” says Clint, as he talks about the challenges concerning the sector. “People at large are under the impression that with Covid-19 all visa and immigration work has been stalled. Nothing could be further from the truth.”