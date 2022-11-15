The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA’s 689,000 members, candidates and engaged professionals in 196 countries, is holding a meeting of its board of directors in Dubai from November 15 to 17.
The gathering will discuss how to prepare the profession for meeting the future challenges it faces serving the public interest and driving trust, opportunity and prosperity for businesses, economies and society.
The meeting convenes leaders of the profession and from public life based in the US, UK, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, North and South Asia. Over two days they will address: the critical role of the accounting profession in delivering trust and integrity of Environment, Societal and Governance (ESG) standards; transformation of the profession through innovation and embracing technology; expanding global opportunities for the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation and US CPA licence; and attracting and inspiring future generations to the accounting and finance profession.
Anoop N. Mehta, CPA, CGMA, Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, and AICPA Chair, said: “It is an uncertain time for economies around the world. We are here to discuss the critical role of the accounting and finance profession will play in helping entrepreneurs, businesses, governments, and society navigate the risks and opportunities this presents.
“We will also be sharing wisdom and updating our global community on AICPA & CIMA’s work to drive innovation in the profession, embrace technology, develop new skills, reinforce professional standards, attract new talent and serve the public interest.”