The upcoming WGES will discuss how to promote food technology and strengthen the food value chains, and capitalise on advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The seventh World Green Economy Summit (WGES) is set to tackle some of the key sustainable development pillars, one of which is global food security and its role in green growth.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) are organising this international event on 6-7 October 2021 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The 2021 WGES will be held simultaneously with the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, which DEWA organises from 5-7 October 2021.

“The upcoming WGES will discuss how to promote food technology and strengthen the food value chains, and capitalise on advanced technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. High-profile local and international guests, including heads of state and leading experts and specialists, will be part of the event,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai, and Chairman of WGES.

During the Summit, attendees will discuss solutions, resources and research required to address the pressing global food security challenges and threats. They will examine and propose proactive measures to enhance stakeholder resilience and preparedness for any future changes. These areas of discussion have become more relevant than ever today due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the importance of food security in achieving people’s prosperity, ensuring continued operation of the vital sectors, and meeting development requirements across fields.

Food security will remain as one of the top priorities of governments after the pandemic. WGES will look into ways to advance the food and agricultural technology sectors to fulfil the requirements of the circular or green economy and promote the sustainable use of natural resources, particularly water, during production processes.

Several pioneering and leading food security initiatives have been launched worldwide to combat different challenges.