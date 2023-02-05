The World Government Summit 2023 will be held in Dubai from February 13 to 15 under the slogan ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The summit will witness the participation of presidents, governments, ministers, officials, heads of international organisations and companies, thought leaders, global experts and prominent business leaders from the private sector.
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation, said: “In its 2023 edition, the WGS will witness the participation of 20 presidents, including Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal and Chairperson of the African Union; Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay; and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Al Gergawi pointed that this year’s edition will bring together more than 250 ministers, and more than 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and global experts around the world.
The agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 speakers from thought leaders, global experts and decision makers from around the world will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies towards the future.
The summit will host a keynote and a dialogue entitled “Ras Al Khaimah... the past, the present and Future”, during which His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, will review the emirate’s vision and its experiences in its march of development.
Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, will also deliver a speech during a session.
Six themes
The World Government Summit 2023 will host a set of interactive dialogue sessions within six main themes, including Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritizing Learning and Work.