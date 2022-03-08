Dubai: The Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted a pitching session for women-led startups on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

The representation of women founders in India’s startup ecosystem has been low, mostly due to the lack of opportunities and social circumstances.

According to some reports, the money raised by female-led startups accounted for less than 1 per cent of the total amount pumped into Indian startups over the last 2.5 years.

Around 16 women-led startups presented their ideas to investors at Tuesday’s Elevate session. So far, more than 430 startups have showcased at these pitching sessions, which are aimed at connecting India-based entrepreneurs with global investors.

“The India innovation hub has been a very focal initiative of the Indian pavilion and we are very proud to have had close to 400 plus startups so far,” said an Indian consulate spokesperson.

“This has given a very good platform for all startups to engage with investors and their counterparts in the UAE,” said the spokesperson. “Women are no less or more than men. As with every startup, I hope to see some good disruptive ideas that will further the innovation that we all are pledging to bring in this Expo.”

Some startups from the latest Elevate session:

Yes4us: This startup promotes sustainability through eco workshops and products.

Ecozoe: This is a brand created to replace single-use plastic disposables with sustainable solutions, which are biodegradable, sustainable, ecofriendly, plastic free or vegan.

Rent your wardrobe: This startup provides monthly clothing subscription plans with free pickup and delivery services. The company has established a ‘circular fashion’ concept and is seeking funding for its next stage of expansion.