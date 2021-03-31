. Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE’s free zones are exemplary business havens that provide unlimited opportunities to foreign investors, entrepreneurs, and SMEs from all around the world.

Sharjah Media City (Shams) is a dynamic free zone located in the Emirate of Sharjah that has made significant developments in the creative business sector.

With a world-class business environment, exclusive incentives, and specialised facilities for creative and media businesses, Shams has transformed into a global hub for innovation. The free zone is designed to connect talent with a forward-thinking community of innovative companies. Here are some reasons why Shams is ideal for those looking to embark on their entrepreneurial journey in the UAE.

Shams offers several cost-effective options to entrepreneurs who are looking to set up their new business. With their media licences starting from just Dh5,750 for the month of April, this low-cost of entry is ideal for SMEs in the region.

Shams provides media-focused education and training to businesses established in Shams, especially the ones working directly in the media sector. It offers free training and workshops to clients on photography, film and cinematography, among others. They benefit heavily from such training opportunities that are available on-site. Media professionals can upgrade their skills and enhance their expertise at seminars, training programmes, and Q&A sessions conducted regularly at Shams by industry experts worldwide.

Shams helps companies grow by providing them free space at exhibitions, such as GITEX, Xposure and Seamless Middle East. The companies benefit from business networking with regional traders, IT professionals, technology enthusiasts, students, and consumers.

The Shams Freelance Licence package is available for those in the media sector. It offers individuals the opportunity of working on media projects and establishing themselves in the industry.