‘A good beginning is half the battle won’ the saying goes. The setting up of a proper and strong business structure is the fundamental requirement to run a successful business. The role of a business consultant is very vital in establishing a company. A wise entrepreneur will identify the experienced consultant with legal knowledge to launch their business.
Aurion is a popular name in the UAE for business consulting and advisory services. The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 17 major free trade zones. Guided by Syam P Prabhu, a post-graduate in law, team Aurion educates global investors with the latest company laws and regulations. It has been involved in promoting the business landscape of the UAE by bringing a huge number of global investors into the country.
The company has been serving entrepreneurs for the past 16 years in the field of incorporation of companies and allied business services. It offers tailor-made solutions considering each investor’s precise business requirements and budget. The highly qualified legal professionals, logistics, banking and tax consultants at Aurion give investors the confidence to set up their companies in the UAE.
Each client is assigned a dedicated PRO agent to provide the required corporate service support, visa assistance, and assistance for the opening of a bank account in the UAE. The work process at Aurion is certified by the world-class certifying body, QS Zurich, Switzerland.
Aurion provides unmatched business support solutions to global investors with a diverse portfolio of services ranging from ISO Standards Certification Consulting, Trademark Registration, Knowledge Management, VAT Registration, and Tax Residence Certificate. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs.
Aurion strives to maintain top rank among business set-up consultants by adopting the latest technologies. The investors are made aware through various channels about the latest legislation and laws touching their business sectors.
As the corporate tax registration details for companies operating in the UAE are announced by the Federal Tax Authority, Aurion has prepared corporate tax guidelines for the investors with the support of its experienced tax consultant team from India and the UAE.
Aurion is always committed to providing immense value addition to its global clientele through a wide portfolio of service offerings. It offers a single-window solution for all the company incorporation and business advisory solutions in the UAE, thereby, enabling investors to have hassle-free company operations in the country.