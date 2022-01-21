Dubai: The messaging platform WhatsApp will soon add another feature for business account users following a deal with Workplace, which is in the business communication space. The move will help organisations reach out to their workforces, particularly those who are least connected.
Expected to go live sometime this year, the integration will enable companies to share posts from Workplace with employees, including over WhatsApp. In doing so, organizations will be able to ensure that information and updates reach frontline workers where they are in real-time.
• Almost half of frontline workers say they will switch jobs in 2022 and beyond because they no longer want to work on the frontline.
• Around 94% of C-suite say they need to start prioritizing frontline tech in the way they have historically prioritised office and desk-based technology.
“We believe that the most successful organizations empower their frontline employees to make a difference and listen to their ideas,” said Ujjwal Singh, Workplace’s Head of Product. “So, it’s disappointing to see there’s still a clear disconnect between frontline and HQ in 2021. Our integration with WhatsApp is designed to help fix that: Helping bring frontline employees closer to their organizations and ensuring the information they need to do their jobs is at their fingertips.”
This announcement comes as Workplace’s latest report revealed that many frontline workers are feeling disconnected and deprioritized from their organizations - so much so they plan to leave the frontline altogether. When the pandemic hit, many organizations found it hard to reach their frontline workforce, due to them not being connected by email. What started as an internal communications challenge became a boardroom problem overnight.
With the ‘Great Resignation’ continuing to loom - and 45 per cent of workers surveyed looking to leave the frontline altogether - it’s clear many organizations need to do more to build connected employee experiences that will help frontline workers feel part of their organization. And have the potential to attract and retain the best talent.