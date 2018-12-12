Dubai: The ongoing Brexit drama took yet another bizarre twist this week, as a vote of no confidence was called in Prime Minister Theresa May.
She now faces the real prospect of being dethroned and replaced by someone else from within her party. We’ll have more details as they become available.
On today’s episode, we look beyond the vote, and ask: What next for Brexit, and what next for the UK?
Whoever is in charge of the country, they have a matter of only months to finalise the plan for Brexit, as the UK edges close to the abyss.
We argue about the economic forecasts, what got us to this point in the first place, and what can be done to heal the wounds of the past two years.