Dubai: T-Hub, based out of Telengana, India, is an innovation intermediary and business incubator.
Founded in 2015, it is based on the triple-helix model of innovation, with the government of Telengana, the private sector, and three educational institutions being stakeholders.
According to the state government, the hub has provided a platform to over 1,200 national and international startups, which have raised a collective Rs18.6 billion and provided employment to over 2,500 people.
Following the success of the first T-Hub, a second hub is set to become operational by the end of the year. It will have 0.35 million square feet of built-up area, and will be home to more than 2,000 startups.
T-Hub 1, the start-up catalyst, has a built-up area of over 70,000 square feet and is located in the International Institute of Information Technology campus, one of the three educational institutions backing it, Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research being the other two.
MyGate, Gayam Motor Works, Virtual Raasta, Abda Digital and AnyTimeLoan are some of the startups based at the T-Hub.
Boeing, Citi, Facebook, HSBC, Intel, Microsoft and Samsung are some of the corporate partners of the hub.