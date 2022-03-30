Dubai: The first Investopia Summit in Dubai gathered over 90 speakers and 1,000 participants to discuss ideas, opportunities, and future investments. Investopia is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government.
“Investopia aims to facilitate the global dialogue, to formulate innovative models and partnership schemes that will generate the future investment opportunities that will create a new global ecosystem and lay down the foundations for responsible and sustainable future economies,” said Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.
“With Investopia we are setting a different tone and changing the global investment behavior to not only focus on the economics but also the human, social and environmental aspects.”
Bin Touq stressed that the summit embodies the futuristic vision of the UAE, in light of global changes, constituting a main pillar in the country’s march toward building its future economy based on employing latest technologies in all pivotal sectors.
The Investopia summit aims at enhancing international partnerships and advance the economic and investment sectors. The summit brings together investors, thinkers and businessmen, and constitutes a platform for achieving growth in new economies, and developing solutions to the challenge facing economies.
Through its focus on the key future economies, and exploring the opportunities presented by advances in technology across all industries, Investopia seeks to build the future economies for future generations.