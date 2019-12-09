His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Rulerof Sharjah, at the first Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit (WEEGS 2017)which he inaugurated in Sharjah. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: The second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit (WEEGS 2019) unveils tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) in Sharjah.

Themed ‘Drivers of Change’, the two-day event held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), will combine global efforts to ensure women’s full inclusion in all sectors, promote equal opportunities for women locally and globally, and contribute to advancing the women’s economic agenda within the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development.

Organised by the NAMA Women Advancement Establishment in collaboration with UN Women, the event will also address ways to promote women’s role in economic and social development.