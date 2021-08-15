Harish Tahiliani Image Credit: Supplied

When was Arab India Spices set up, what is its mission and vision?

Established in the year 1986 Arab & India Spices has the unique distinction of being one of the first miller of various varieties of pulses and spices in the Middle East region.

Vision — To be a one-stop-shop for agri food products across the world and be one of the prominent and trusted consumer brands across the world.

Mission — Part of our mission is to contribute to food security in MENA and to make UAE a hub of pulses and spices commodities. Today I am proud to announce that UAE has become the third largest importing country in the world for pulses and 60 per cent of the pulses commodity import is contributed by AIS.

How important is e-commerce to the brand’s growth strategy?

I believe that e-commerce plays an equal or greater part than the in-store channel. Also post the onset of the Covid pandemic we have seen a very significant change in the purchase patterns of customers. An exponential growth was seen on the online shopping front than the in-store purchases.

Ultimately, building brand equity on e-commerce is a competitive advantage that will result in higher sales, higher revenues, and lower costs over time.

What are the brand’s expansion plans for Dubai and the region over the next decade?