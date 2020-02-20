Imran Farooq, CEO, AAA Associate Image Credit: Supplied

How could AAA Associates help UAE residents emigrate through citizenship and residency by investment programmes?

AAA Associates is the largest immigration Company in the Middle East and has helped thousands of applicants to immigrate to countries of their choice. Our qualified, well trained, experienced consultants understand the customers’ specific needs. They evaluate and assess their potential to ensure selection of the right kind of programme as per their needs. Proper case preparation, submission and representation are the responsibilities of the experienced case processing team who ensure best customer service, best possible case preparation and representation for successful outcome. AAA Associates is authorised by all major jurisdictions dealing with citizenship and residency by investment programmes. We follow the principle of great customer service and swift delivery. This combined with state-of-the-art infrastructure and a global reach helps us meet our customers’ expectations. We offer programmes across the world including the US, Canada, Caribbean, Europe and Oceana.

How many clients did you handle last year?

Over 400 customers have put their trust in us over the last 12 months and we are delighted to have been able to deliver on our service promise. At AAA the customer always comes first and those customers are now enjoying the benefits of second citizenship.

How do you maintain an edge in the UAE’s competitive immigration consultancy space?

Our tagline says it all — Your One Stop Solution for Second Passport and Investment Migration. We provide end-to-end services to our customers from the initial consultation to passport or residency delivery. AAA has almost two decades of experience in the immigration sector. The dedicated and highly qualified sales and customer service team based in the UAE and their international counterparts ensure that each customer has selected the product that best meets their individual needs. Additionally, we have built a strong network with the various government entities to ensure our customers receive the best possible service with the fastest turn-round times. As customers often receive their citizenship and or second passport in less than six months they frequently act as our ambassadors, promoting our service to their friends, colleagues and families.

Explore investment opportunities in Dominica

Emmanuel Nanthan, Head of Dominica Citizenship by Investment Unit, answers our questions on what draws investors to this Caribbean island nation

What demand have you noticed for citizenship by investment programmes in Dominica among UAE residents?

Many UAE residents apply for Dominican citizenship. The UAE is a melting pot and people from all over the world work and live here. They need to travel extensively for business and are familiar about how the Dominican programme can help them as many of their friends have already opted for this programme. They are a living testimony to the success of Dominica’s programme on how people can explore new business opportunities in the Caribbean.

What kind of investments are usually needed for second citizenship in Dominica?