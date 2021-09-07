Abu Dhabi city skyline Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE Government Media Office, in association with VICE Media’s, has launched a series of short films designed to introduce global audiences to the UAE’s robust business environment.

The “It’s Possible” series explores an array of creative arts ranging from music to food to portray the vibrant and multifaceted nation. Each short film features residents from across the emirates, who narrate engaging, highly personal stories about living, learning, working, creating and growing in today’s UAE.

The content series, produced by the UAE Government Media Office, as part of the United Global Emirates’ initiatives, is a comprehensive aimed at promoting the incentives and benefits that the UAE offers for talents from all over the world.

Global campaign

“The series highlights the one-of-a-kind diversity of the UAE, where more than 190 nationalities live and work in harmony and safety,” said Alia Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairperson of the Media Office of the UAE Government. “It also captures an authentic picture of the UAE as a global destination for living, working, creating and investing, which helps support of the goals of the ‘United Global Emirates’ campaign.”

Emirati society in seven videos

The film clips in the “It’s Possible” series celebrate the pluralism and diversity that characterise the UAE’s society, history and culture, and do so by focusing on the following themes:

Image Credit: File Photo

The Story of Art

A collection of artists from different backgrounds living in the UAE will discuss their creative inspirations. The video includes inter-disciplinary artist Majd Alloush, muralist Tarsila Schubert and painter Maisoon Al Saleh.

The Story of Food

The divergent passions of four food professionals highlight both the diversity of flavours in the modern UAE. British oyster farmer in Fujairah, an Ethopian coffee roaster, an Egyptian barbecue pit master and an Emirates chef whose job enables him to combine his love of food and travel will feature the video.

Image Credit: File Photo

The Story of Innovation

The UAE’s ambitions to build a knowledge-based economy has seen it harness, develop and refine a host of cutting-edge new technologies. Dr Lourdes Vega, Director of Research and Innovation Center, Khalifa University, shares her mission to develop clean energy solutions, while Sky Kurtz, CEO of Pure Harvest, explains why hydroponics can solve the triple threat of food security, water conservation and economic diversification. Ayesha Sharafi, spacecraft propulsion engineer on the Hope Probe, will discuss the importance of inspiring youth to take up STEM.

The Story of Language

The UAE is a place of many languages, where Arabic jostles side by side with English, Urdu, Hindi and Tagalog. It’s also a place where its creative expression finds new forms, whether through deaf actor Abdulsalam Zourob’s Mime Studio, Isobel Abulhoul’s efforts to launch the Emirates Literature Festival or the novels of local writer Annabel Kantaria.

The Story of Music

Music is perhaps the most potent and immediately accessible form of cultural expression. The story of the emirates as a place of exchange, refuge and discovery is told by music producer and DJ Dany Nevile, rapper Saud Saleh and taiko drummer Taryam Al Katheeri.

The Story of Performing Arts

Cultures combine and collide in the creative corners of the UAE, with Sima Dance Company’s blend of classic and folkloric styles, Jaysus Zain’s challenging and combative poetry and Amal Al Mansoori’s manga voiceovers.

Image Credit: File Photo

The Story of Sport

The UAE is one of the world’s sporting capitals, is home to world-class tournaments and unparalleled facilities. It’s also a place where sport can break down barriers and create opportunities, as we learn from adventurer Khalif Al Mazroui, UAE national team midfielder Areej Al Hammadi, and special needs coach and campaigner, Holly Murphy.