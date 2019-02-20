Until the phone gets released for review it's impossible to say how well the S10+ will perform compared to the iPhone. Apple's device uses its own A12 Bionic chip, which has six processing cores, while Samsung uses an eight-core processor. But historically Apple's custom-designed silicon, its integration with the iOS software it powers, together with the rest of the hardware in the phone, has given it the edge over competitors whose numbers, on paper, appear greater. What's safe to say is that both phones should handle anything realistically thrown at them.