Dubai: Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port has anchored the first vessel from China United Lines (CULines). The ship had set sail from Qingdao in China.
This reinforces “Jebel Ali Port’s position as a global maritime hub and one of the fastest-growing ports in the region that connects 150 ports globally,” said the port operator DP World in a statement.
“It is encouraging to see that the global shipping industry continues to acknowledge the port’s role in world trade by introducing new lines that will enhance bilateral trade ties between countries and benefit the global trade and logistics industry,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE and JAFZA said.
In 2020, Dubai-China non-oil bilateral trade stood at Dh38.6 billion, of which JAFZA contributed Dh11.5 billion, accounting for 30 per cent of total trade value. The new service will further improve trade by boosting the confidence of Chinese traders and giving them access to economies in the Middle East.
“With the support of DP World, CULines has entered into the Middle East market,” said Raymond Chen, Chairman and CEO, China United Lines (CULines).