Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan lit up the Burj Khalifa, on Wednesday evening, in a brand campaign for Burjeel Holdings, currently the UAE’s biggest private healthcare operator.
Earlier this month UAE hospital operator signed up Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of the group that owns 39 hospitals and medical centres under the Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, and Tajmeel brands in the UAE and Oman.
The campaign, ‘We Are Committed To Your Care’, which is set to appear region-wide on multiple platforms features the Abu Dhabi-headquartered healthcare operator’s homegrown success story.
At 8:20 pm, the world’s tallest building screened the campaign video in which the actor narrates the inspiring story of the healthcare group. The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s tribute to the UAE’s heroic martyrs at the national and cultural landmark of Wahat Al Karama. The 1:10 minute video also showcases the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the group's flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City.
“Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Wahat Al Karama depict the essence of the UAE and reflect Abu Dhabi’s growth into a global hub,” said Prashant Issar, Director of the campaign video, who also directed the Dubai Tourism campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan. “The video draws parallels between the ideals that inspired these landmarks and Burjeel Holdings’ ethos of serving the community.”
“We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomizes the values we cherish,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Burjeel Holdings. “It symbolizes Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based out of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story.”