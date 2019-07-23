Dubai: Waha Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, has appointed Amr Al Menhali as Chief Executive Officer.

Al Menhali will join Waha Capital in September 2019 and brings with him a track record of success of nearly two decades at leading UAE banks, where he has held a variety of senior positions and leadership roles. Al Menhali sits on the boards of several companies operating in the financial sector and is also a board member of the UAE Banking Federation.

“Amr Al Menhali brings a wealth of financial services experience and an impressive track record of leading successful businesses. Waha Capital has demonstrated robust performance in recent years and has established a well-balanced portfolio of assets across growth sectors. The Board looks forward to working closely with Amr to deliver the company’s growth strategy, which remains focused on further developing and diversifying the company’s investments to deliver long-term value to shareholders,” said Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Waha Capital