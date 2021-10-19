Dubai: Vietnam’sAIC Group was rated as having the best AI focussed app in National Digital Transformation at Gitex Global 2021.
AIC Group President Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan said, the intent is to take this forward and score on project wins as well. “We look forward to promoting Vietnamese technology in the UAE and wider GCC.
“We met the head of Dubai Tourism and discussed the possibilities of collaborating using Vietnamese technology to make a smart difference in their approach.”
Nearly 4,000 tech companies had a presence at Gitex 2021 is one of the biggest tech events this year.
“We been able to learn from the most important players in the field, and also to present and demonstrate our own products to international public and private partners,” said Dr. Nhan.
Dubai’s Bin Zayed Group signed an MoU to invest up to $350 million to further the development of innovative technological products with AIC Group, aiming to bring to the regional the AI-driven digital platforms.
The company has also deployed multiple AI applications for education, healthcare, social listening, cyber security, automatic surveillance and detection of violations on cameras, among others.
This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you.
Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.