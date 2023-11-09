Vertex Travel & Tourism, a distinguished name in the UAE’s tourism sector, has inaugurated its new office in Kuwait in July 2023.
Founded in 2019, Vertex International Trading Group has been at the forefront of export and import business. With a rich legacy, the company has set high industry standards that Vertex Travel & Tourism proudly upholds. This legacy of excellence has made Vertex a leader in the field and this strategic expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey, underscoring its remarkable growth and success in the global travel and tourism sector.
The decision to establish a presence in Kuwait is a testament to Vertex Tourism’s commitment to meeting the diverse travel needs of its clients and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. The move is not only strategic but also a reflection of the brand’s unwavering dedication to excellence, cutting-edge service standards, and international reach.
Vertex Travel & Tourism's recent inauguration of its new office in Kuwait was a carefully considered decision that had been long overdue.
According to a senior management official at Vertex Travel & Tourism, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our new office in Kuwait, a country known for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes. This strategic move not only brings us closer to our customers in the region but also sets the stage for further expansion.”
Air tickets | Hotel reservations | Worldwide holiday packages | Global visa assistance | Airport meet and greet services | Transfer services | Sightseeing Tours | Car Rentals| Cruise Packages | Travel Insurance | Business Travel Arrangements and International Driving Licenses.
Contact details
Vertex Travel & Tourism SP LLC, Office No: 1102, Building No: 503, Tea Bae Cafe, on Sultan Bin Zayed the First Street, Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Contact: + 9712-5855429 | Email: info@vertextourism.com | Website: www.vertextourism.com