The value of UAE exports reached Dh89.1 billion, with gold valued at Dh21.5 billion, accounting for 24 per cent of the UAE’s total exports. This was followed by raw aluminum (10 per cent) with a value of Dh8.9 billion, cigarettes and cigars (6.2 per cent) with a value of Dh5.5 billion, ornaments and jewellery (5.6 per cent) with a value of Dh5 billion and ethylene polymers in primary form (4 per cent) with a value of Dh3.7 billion.