Abu Dhabi: The preliminary statistical data of the Federal Customs Authority revealed that the value of UAE’s non-oil trade (direct trade, free zones and customs warehouses) amounted to Dh784.2 billion in the first half of the year.
Native and semi-processed gold valued at Dh57 billion accounted for 12 per cent of imported goods, followed by telephone equipment (8 per cent) valued at Dh37 billion, cars (6 per cent) worth Dh28.9 billion, ornaments and jewellery (5.4 per cent) valued at Dh25.1 billion. This was followed by non-compounded diamonds (4.6 per cent) valued at Dh21.4 billion.
The value of UAE exports reached Dh89.1 billion, with gold valued at Dh21.5 billion, accounting for 24 per cent of the UAE’s total exports. This was followed by raw aluminum (10 per cent) with a value of Dh8.9 billion, cigarettes and cigars (6.2 per cent) with a value of Dh5.5 billion, ornaments and jewellery (5.6 per cent) with a value of Dh5 billion and ethylene polymers in primary form (4 per cent) with a value of Dh3.7 billion.