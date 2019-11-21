Val Morgan has been an integral part of the UK and Dubai’s immigration services sector for the past decade Image Credit: Supplied

Val Morgan has been an integral part of the UK and Dubai’s immigration services sector for the past decade.

It is recognised as a premier legal consultant delivering clients visionary life goals to emigrate to some of the worlds most desired locations including the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Canada.

Val Morgan Immigration Advisers specialises in UK immigration under the Overseas Business Representative Programme and the newly announced UK Startup and Innovator visa, which requires minimal investments.

As one of the most renowned international immigration advisers in the region, this year the company became the first law firm in the Middle East and South Asia to receive the Innovator visa approval.

From a global perspective, Val Morgan was the fifth law firm to receive approval for the Innovator visa programme.

Val Morgan Immigration has an office in Dubai and its head office is based in London. It is authorised to provide Immigration services under the UK and the UAE law. Val Morgan Immigration has UK-qualified lawyers and barristers based at its offices in Dubai to provide clients with expert advice.

In addition to this, it has in-house fully dedicated teams for business

planning, documentation and processing.

