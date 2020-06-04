Some respite on job situation could be there as lockdown eases

Boarded up... in a week when the US was distracted by demonstrations, weekly jobless claims actually dropped below 2 million for first time since mid-March. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Washington: With business reopenings picked up nationwide, Americans filed nearly 2 million applications for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting a slowing - though far from a halt - in job losses.

Initial jobless claims for regular state programmes totaled 1.88 million in the week ended May 30, down from 2.13 million the prior week. It was the first reading below 2 million since the coronavirus-related layoffs began en masse in mid-March.