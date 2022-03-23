Washington: The United States on Tuesday announced it had reached an agreement with Britain to end tariffs on steel and aluminium imports imposed on national security grounds under former president Donald Trump.
“By allowing for a flow of duty-free steel and aluminum [sic] from the UK, we further ease the gap between supply and demand for these products in the United States. And by removing the UK’s retaliatory tariffs, we reopen the British market to beloved American products,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.