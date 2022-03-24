211116 Biden Xi
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while meeting virtually with Xi Jinping, China's president, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Washington: The US government announced Wednesday it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products on which Washington first imposed levies in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing.

President Joe Biden’s administration last October began seeking opinions on which of 549 eligible Chinese products should be excluded from the tariffs.

In a statement, the US Trade Representative said: “Today’s determination was made after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies.”