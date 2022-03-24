Washington: The US government announced Wednesday it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products on which Washington first imposed levies in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing.
President Joe Biden’s administration last October began seeking opinions on which of 549 eligible Chinese products should be excluded from the tariffs.
In a statement, the US Trade Representative said: “Today’s determination was made after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies.”