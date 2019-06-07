Washington: US employers added the fewest workers in three months and wage gains cooled, suggesting broader economic weakness and likely boosting calls for a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut as President Donald Trump’s trade policies weigh on growth.

Payrolls rose 75,000 in May after a downwardly revised 224,000 advance the prior month, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The increase missed all estimates in Bloomberg’s survey calling for 175,000. The jobless rate held at a 49-year low of 3.6 per cent while average hourly earnings climbed 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, less than projected.

The dollar and Treasury yields fell as the data signalled the labour market — a pillar of strength for an economy headed for a record expansion — was facing new pressures even before Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican goods in addition to proposed higher levies on Chinese imports. Retail sales, factory output and home purchases have shown the economy struggling this quarter after better-than-expected growth in the first three months of the year.

“It definitely looks like we’ve downshifted in the pace of job growth,” said Michael Feroli, chief US economist for JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Overall it’s a disheartening report particularly since you may have some trade effects there, but a lot of the trade tensions escalated” since the reference period for the Labor Department’s surveys in the middle of the month, he said.

Fed policymakers have described the economy as solid, though recent remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell signalled openness to lower rates if needed. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who votes on policy this year, this week became the first official to indicate likely support for a rate cut; others suggested they’re waiting for more data.

As the world’s largest economy nears its longest-ever expansion in July, the employment report may amplify rhetoric that Fed rate cuts are needed to support growth.

Revisions subtracted 75,000 jobs from the prior two months, bringing the three-month average to 151,000.

Payroll changes by industry showed broad weakness. Manufacturing growth slowed to 3,000 jobs, as forecast, while construction employment expanded by 4,000, down from the prior month. Professional and business services added 33,000, about half the prior month’s number.

Retail jobs fell by 7,600 for a fourth-straight drop while transportation and warehousing and nondurable goods also slipped. Government payrolls contracted by 15,000, highlighted by drops in state and local education.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent from the prior month, missing estimates. That indicates the tight labour market may offer limited support for consumer spending.

The participation rate, or share of working-age people in the labour force, held at 62.8 per cent. The average workweek for all private employees was unchanged at 34.4 hours.

The U-6, or underemployment rate, fell to 7.1 per cent from 7.3 per cent; the gauge includes part-time workers who’d prefer a full-time position and people who want a job but aren’t actively looking.