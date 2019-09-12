It was for a brief while in June, though this could be repeated as shale output gains

London: The US briefly became the world’s No. 1 oil exporter as record shale production found its way to global customers, and there are prospects for more. Surging output from shale helped America ship almost 9 million barrels a day of crude and oil products in June, surpassing Saudi Arabia, the International Energy Agency said in a report, citing gross export figures.

There’s room to send even more supply overseas as companies add infrastructure to transport the burgeoning production from fields in Texas and New Mexico to the coast. Gains in US supply are undermining efforts by Opec and its allies, whose production cuts are in their third year in a bid to drain stockpiles.

The swelling American output, as well as deepening concerns over global demand fuelled by a prolonged US-China trade war, have prompted a drop of almost 20 per cent in benchmark Brent crude from an April high.

The expansion in America’s exports in June was helped by a surge in crude oil shipments to more than 3 million barrels a day, the IEA said. At the time, Saudi Arabia was cutting its exports as part of the Opec+ agreement, while Russian flows were constrained by the Druzhba pipeline crisis.

The Saudis reclaimed the top exporter’s spot in July and August as hurricanes disrupted US production and the trade dispute “made it more difficult for shale shipments to find markets,” the IEA said.