Move comes as Beijing allows yuan to fall to weakest levels against dollar a decade

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China shake hands at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Image Credit: The New York Times

Washington: The United States on Monday formally named China a currency manipulator, accusing Beijing of weakening the yuan as the two countries’ trade war escalates.

The move came has China earlier on Monday allowed its currency to fall to its weakest levels against the dollar in about a decade, prompting irate Twitter outbursts from President Donald Trump.