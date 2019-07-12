Jerome Powell Image Credit: Reuters

New York: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank has room to ease monetary policy as the tie between the inflation and jobless rates has broken down.

“The relationship between unemployment and inflation became weak” about twenty years ago, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee Thursday. “It’s become weaker and weaker and weaker.”

The Fed chief stressed at his second day of congressional testimony that the US economy is “in a very good place.” He said the central bank wants “to use our tools to keep it there,” and offset weakness stemming from a global slump in manufacturing and business confidence linked to trade tensions.

“He sent a pretty straightforward signal that they intend to lower interest rates,” said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies LLC.

Neutral rate

Powell told Senators that the so-called “neutral rate,” or policy rate that keeps the economy on an even keel, is lower than past estimates have put it — meaning monetary policy has been too restrictive.

“We’re learning that interest rates — that the neutral interest rate — is lower than we had thought and I think we’re learning that the natural rate of unemployment is lower than we thought,” he said. “So monetary policy hasn’t been as accommodative as we had thought.”

Federal Reserve officials in fact marked down their estimate of the longer-run policy rate to 2.5 per cent in June, from 2.8 per cent in March.

Investors fully expect a quarter-point cut at the Fed’s July 30-31 gathering, according to pricing in interest-rate futures, though odds were dialled back a bit after a stronger-than-expected US inflation report earlier on Thursday.

At the hearing, Powell received bipartisan support for his independence at a time when the Trump administration is openly attacking the policies of the Federal Reserve. Powell deflected a question about whether this complicated policymaking.