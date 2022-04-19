Dubai: A US-based investor who was looking for a new location for his company was in for a surprise.

The UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications took to Twitter to encourage him to invest in Dubai.

Slava Solonitsyn, the co-founder and CEO of Mighty Buildings, had a poll on Twotter to gauge the opinion of netizens asking weather to open the new branch in Dubai or Istanbul.

“We are looking for a new location for our Bluesky R&D operations. Seriously considering 2 choices: Dubai and Istanbul. If you were to set up an R&D office for a startup that works with composite materials, #3Dprinting, robotics, and CAD software, which location would you choose?,” Solonitsyn said in his tweet.

Replying to his poll, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said, “Dubai will give you access to incredible global talent from 200 nationalities, access to the best logistics options to ship your products globally with ease, and one time-zone that will let you be able to serve Asia, Europe and America within one day,”.

“Dubai is the construction capital of the region and a global leader + when you also consider the UAE’s ability to sign significant Free Trade Agreements with countries such as India (with many more currently in the works), the incentives to produce and ship are very appealing,” Al Olama added.

More than 85.3 per cent of participants voted for Dubai while 14.7 per cent voted for Istanbul.

Just in the first quarter of 2022, Dubai issued 24,662 new business licences, an increase of 58 per cent compared to Q1 2021, during which 15,580 licences were issued, according to the latest statistics announced by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai.