“The Fed will take this as further proof that price pressures are building more slowly than some have feared based on the strong growth of late and tight labour market,” said James McCann, senior global economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “It certainly seems to justify the Fed’s message about being more patient on rate increases.” The Consumer Price Index dipped 0.1 per cent last month, the first drop and weakest reading since March. The CPI was unchanged in November. In the 12 months through December, the CPI rose 1.9 per cent after increasing 2.2 per cent in November.