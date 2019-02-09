“We are hearing the list of issues the two presidents will ultimately have to make decisions on is being narrowed, so that’s an indication that things are being addressed. But we’re also hearing that there’s a lot of work to be done” said Erin Ennis, senior vice president of the US-China Business Council, who says she has spoken with officials in both the United States and China. I don’t think either side is expecting a draft of something next week.” Another source who had been briefed on the talks said a lot of work also needed to be done on an enforcement mechanism for a potential deal.