Commerce Department adds Singapore firm and six others to entity list after Nvidia turmoil
Dubai: The US Commerce Department has added Singapore-based Megaspeed International to its entity list. The designation bars the firm from buying advanced AI chips and other sensitive technology without a US government licence. A filing published Monday also names six other entities in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.
Megaspeed sits at the centre of the scandal that briefly cost Jensen Huang his job as Nvidia chief executive.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which oversees export controls, cites a "significant risk" that the entities could divert advanced computing products to unauthorised users. Apex Enterprise Solutions and Speedmatrix, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, are among those listed. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing and says it complies with all applicable US and local laws.
The Commerce department released the decision hours after Nvidia's board reinstated Huang. He had resigned after admitting to extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive the US suspects of spying for China. President Donald Trump intervened with the board, assuring directors that Huang's return posed no national security threat.
The US inquiry into Megaspeed began in 2024, according to a joint Justice and Commerce statement last week. The Commerce department had requested Megaspeed's sales records from Nvidia in May 2025. Nvidia had put the company on its internal no-sell list the following month, however, BIS never added it to the entity list.
This was followed with the New York Times reporting that Alice Huang kept contact with China's top spy agency for more than a year. Megaspeed later clarified that she had left the organisation in August 2025. A Bloomberg report said she is now in China with Beijing's knowledge.
Republican Senator Pete Ricketts had proposed a bill forcing a blacklisting decision within 30 days. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent blamed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on CNBC, saying Commerce "had the pen". Trump later backed Lutnick.
Questions however, do remain over the rule's reach. Former National Security Council official Chris McGuire notes that it omits the usual footnote extending bans to foreign-made items containing US technology. BIS has rejected this reading. Spokesperson Thomas Wackman says exporting any advanced AI chips to Megaspeed is now unlawful, wherever they are made. A Commerce official adds that existing rules already give BIS jurisdiction over all AI chips shipped abroad.
Last week, Commerce also requested data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil to obtain licences before exporting advanced chips. In Congress, bipartisan export-control bills are heading for attachment to year-end defence legislation.