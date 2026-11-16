Megaspeed investigates Alice Huang links as Jensen Huang faces Congress

Jensen Huang to testify as Megaspeed faces allegations of supply chain misconduct
Singapore-based Megaspeed has launched an internal investigation after reports linked its former executive Alice Huang to Nvidia’s former chief executive, Jensen Huang, and to allegations that she acted as a Chinese intelligence asset, the BBC reported on Monday.
Megaspeed said Huang left her executive role in August 2025.
The company said reports making claims about its business, supply chain and global operations were “not supported by verifiable evidence,” adding that it conducts “legitimate and lawful business” and has hired outside lawyers for a thorough investigation.
Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive on Nov. 12 after revelations of alleged extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a major buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia.
The BBC reported that Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, had been suspected by US intelligence officials of spying for Beijing.
The New York Times first reported the alleged relationship and the intelligence concerns.
The case has raised questions over whether high-end AI chips may have reached China despite US export restrictions.
The BBC described Megaspeed as the "biggest buyer" of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia.
The Washington-based research group C4ADS said Alice Huang remained “practically in control” of Megaspeed even after handing over the reins near the end of 2023.
Singapore authorities investigated her in February 2025 as part of a probe into Megaspeed and other companies, per BBC.
US Representative John Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, told CBS’s Face the Nation that Jensen Huang has agreed to testify behind closed doors before his committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
Moolenaar said no subpoenas were ultimately issued.
He said the testimony would help lawmakers assess whether privileged information was accessed and whether Alice Huang influenced Nvidia’s approach to AI and export controls.
Separately, tech leaders including Elon Musk have been trying to rally support for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO, according to a Financial Times report cited by the BBC.
The BBC said the likelihood of his return is "very low" while the company’s internal investigation continues.