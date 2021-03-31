Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone (UAQ FTZ) with its strategic location in the UAE offers enterprises and entrepreneurs a wealth of opportunities as it is a major entry route to other GCC countries, Asia, Africa and Europe; thus providing a solid and sustainable base for manufacturing, exports and re-exports to the rest of the world.
Here’s why the free zone’s land options with customisable lease terms and dedicated industrial zones are great:
Exceptional logistics infrastructure: Located on the E311 highway, the UAE’s longest road, the free zone offers superb road infrastructure as it is a great starting location for shipping to any road-connected location in the GCC. It is just 30 minutes from Dubai.
Proximity to world class airports and seaports in the region makes it an ideal destination for import, export, re-export and manufacturing. Businesses at UAQ FTZ get special concessions at UAQ’s seaport. The lower delivery time increases efficiency in logistics too.
Undisturbed access to electricity, water and telecommunication: The land units are electricity, water and telecommunication infrastructure-ready, which makes it a great choice for companies as uninterrupted supply to these utilities are key to industrial success.
Wide availability of raw materials: A logistics hub, the free zone is a cost-effective option for all manufacturers, thanks to its hassle-free customs procedures.
Availability of labour: The UAQ FTZ ranks high in labour market efficiency with its ability to attract and retain multilingual manpower for all types of industries. Labour accommodation is within walking distance for all industrial units.
Excellent cost savings: Apart from the UAE tax benefits, the free zone offers minimal operational expenses, low living costs and high-performance potential, making it an ideal location for SMEs and micro-businesses.