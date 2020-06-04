Yet, there are signs of some recovery in demand in UK and elsewhere in Europe

Buying a new car was not a priority for consumers in the UK. May showed sales of 20,000 units, down by 90 per cent on a year ago figures. Image Credit: AFP

London: Automakers in the UK sold just over 20,000 cars in May with dealerships shuttered for a second month.

New-car registrations plunged almost 90 per cent from a year earlier, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Britain's car industry is sputtering back to life from a virtual standstill brought about by the coronavirus. Dealerships closed since mid-March have started to reopen as of June 1 with an easing of a national lockdown.

Factories also are re-starting production with social-distancing measures in place to stunt the spread of the virus, including at Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co.

Some gains