Dubai: The Ambassador Partnership, a UK-based organisation consisting of 50 former ambassadors and diplomats representing more than 14 countries, has appointed Javed Malik as the regional head for the MENA region.
Javed Malik is a UAE resident who is based between Dubai and London. He has also served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Bahrain and the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Trade & Investment in the Gulf region for several years. He is currently the chairman of Diplomat Business Club Dubai.
“The Ambassador Partnership regards the Middle East and South Asia as an important region, and we are looking forward to working with the private and government sectors to explore ways that promote regional economic cooperation, corporate diplomacy and dispute resolution,” said James Watt CVO, who served as the British Ambassador to Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan. “We are pleased to have Ambassador Javed Malik as our regional director who has extensive experience of the region both as an Ambassador and in the private sector.”
Speaking about his new role, Malik said: “In the MENA region the focus of our initiatives would be on trade and economy as we explore common synergies that promote economic and trade relations.
“The Ambassador Partnership will be holding some of its major international conferences which includes the Global Trade Diplomacy Summit in UAE.”
The summit would bring together global leaders, businessmen, traders and experts in digital transformation to highlight the unique opportunities being offered in the UAE for digital and tech based companies.