London: UK government borrowing was greater than forecast in May as capital investment and departmental spending rose strongly.

The £5.1 billion (Dh23.77 billion, $6.5 billion) shortfall was above the £4.1 billion predicted by economists. It left the deficit in the first two months of the fiscal year at £11.9 billion, 18 per cent higher than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Government revenue in April and May combined rose 3 per cent on the year, in line with official projections for the full fiscal year. But current spending jumped a stronger-than-expected 3.6 per cent, while net investment climbed by almost 5 per cent after a strong increase last month.

The budget deficit has fallen from a towering 9.9 per cent of GDP in the aftermath of the financial crisis. It stood at a 17-year low of 1.1 per cent of GDP in 2018-19, but a modest increase is forecast in 2019-20 — the result of tax giveaways and extra health spending announced last year.

The figures come a day after Chancellor Philip Hammond warned Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the remaining two candidates in the contest to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, not to blow a benign fiscal inheritance by pursuing an economically damaging no-deal departure from the European Union.

In his Mansion House speech, he said the damage inflicted by a chaotic Brexit would wipe out the £15 billion of headroom built into his fiscal plans, money that could otherwise be used for tax cuts or more spending on public services.