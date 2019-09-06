London. Half of Britons say that the UK’s departure from the European Union has pushed up their expectations for price growth, a Bank of England survey showed Friday.

Inflation expectations for the coming year stood at 3.3 per cent in August, the BoE said, the highest since 2013 and up from 3.1 per cent in May. Consumers are slightly more optimistic about the longer term, with respondents saying they expect inflation of 3.1 per cent in five-years’ time, down from 3.8 per cent in May.