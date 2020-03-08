du customers who love shopping can also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including free next-day delivery on Amazon’s eligible local products, with no minimum purchase. Image Credit: AP/file

Dubai: UAE’s telecom provider ‘du’ from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) has announced an offer for new home and mobile customers that includes one year of Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost, for Dh140.

The launch of this promotion comes as an extension of du and Amazon’s collaboration that started in 2019 with the launch of Prime Video.

New home customers subscribing to du Home Advanced, du Home Ultimate, du Home Basic Light and above bundles will enjoy Amazon Prime membership as part of their subscription. They will also have access to exclusive shopping deals and events such as Prime Day, and early access to White Friday.

Members can also enjoy watching exclusive TV series and movies via Prime Video including award-winning Amazon Originals and popular Hollywood and Bollywood favourites. Gamers will also appreciate unlimited access to Twitch Prime, where they can play some of the world’s most popular games.

du customers who love shopping can also enjoy Amazon Prime benefits including free next-day delivery on Amazon’s eligible local products, with no minimum purchase. Additionally, shoppers can get a 50% discount on same-day delivery on eligible products in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al-Ain, and Ajman. They can also get free delivery for internationally eligible products shipped from Amazon US, as well as a 50% discount on priority delivery.

As the demand for exceptional Over the Top (OTT) streaming services grow in the UAE, du is delivering diversified content options for their users so they can unlock more value from their everyday lifestyles. du is empowering customers to unlock even more value with Amazon Prime and relish in seamless entertainment experiences and shopping conveniences which over 150 million paid members enjoy globally.