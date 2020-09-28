Dubai: The next step for the UAE space mission is to use the capabilities developed to stimulate a vibrant space sector, according to Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of UAE Space Agency.
“The UAE space agencies can support and promote growth of commercial space activities, [while] investments in R&D will drive capability development and grow the space infrastructure,” said Al Amiri during the keynote speech ahead of the Global Aerospace Summit. “There will be a renewed emphasis on sustainable growth of not only the space sector, but every sector that infuses technology in it."
See More
- Dubai’s five-year Retirement Visa: It just got easier to apply
- UAE: Can my employer enforce a non-compete clause against me?
- In Pictures: Israel Adesanya destroys Paulo Costa to retain middleweight title in Abu Dhabi
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Rajasthan Royals escape a scare against Kings XI Punjab in pictures
Al Amiri’s remarks comes as the UAE plans to send the first Arab mission to the moon by 2024. On his Twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Our youth, engineers and pioneers open new horizons in science, technology and innovation fields in this vital sector for the future of our world."
The strategy also includes a satellite development programme to sustain data provision by Emirati satellites, such as DubaiSat-4, KhalifaSat, and Mezn Sat. “Another aspect of our renewed focus on the space economy means we will look to enhance our existing partnerships and foster new private partnerships," said Al Amiri.