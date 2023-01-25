Dubai: UAE conglomerate International Holding Company is considering bidding for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises’ Rs200 billion ($2.45 billion) follow-on sale of shares that began on Wednesday, the company’s spokesman said.
“IHC is considering the opportunity of bidding for stock purchase in the Adani Enterprise FPO (follow-on public offer). However, should anything materialise, IHC will inform the market as per the governance rules and regulations,” IHC spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim told Reuters.
Bloomberg News earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that IHC was among bidders for the FPO, along with sovereign funds Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, as well as BNP Paribas.
The so-called anchor book for Adani Enterprises Ltd was oversubscribed by 1.8-2 times, Bloomberg said, citing sources.
Commitments from global firms will be finalised on Wednesday and bids for smaller potential investors run January 27-31.
Abu Dhabi-based IHC, which invested almost $2 billion in Adani’s companies last year, wants to buy the largest chunk of around $200 million in this share sale, Bloomberg said, citing a source. Others have put in bids ranging from $25 million to $50 million, the person said. Indian institutions including Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI Life Insurance Co. have also bid for shares, the people familiar said.
The share sale has been priced at a discount as Adani aims to woo India’s mom and pop investors. Broadening his investor base would silence critics who highlight his group’s thinly-traded stocks and rising debt. The ports-to-power conglomerate has been on a breakneck expansion spree diversifying into cement, media, airports and data centers among other sectors.
With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters